Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Deep cave search and rescue exercise in National Park

Monday, 13 March 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Squeezing through tight spaces and wading through freezing cold cave water is not everyone’s idea of a fun weekend, but for 66 of New Zealand and Australia’s most experienced cavers that’s exactly what they’re did.

Sixty Kiwi and six Aussie cavers worked together to rescue a (fictional) injured caver in the Kahurangi National Park for the triennial New Zealand Deep Cave Search and Rescue (SAR) training exercise, co-ordinated by Police and other agencies.

This year’s exercise, which is being held in the Bulmer Cave, began at 7am on Friday 10 March and ran through to midday on Sunday 12 March.

The National Park is home to three of New Zealand’s longest cave system, Bulmer Cave, which runs for 74.3km through Mount Owen and is 750 metres deep.

It’s a fitting place to practice a deep cave rescue, as a major rescue took place in the late 1990s after a caver fell and injured themselves.

The scenario, which took volunteers about eight months to plan, is based around a caver having fallen six to seven meters down a seven-metre pitch about a three to four hour walk into the cave.

Cave SAR, LandSAR, NZ Police SAR and Fire and Emergency NZ teamed up to run the scenario. There was a 24-hour incident management team (IMT), a catering team and the Nelson Fire and Emergency team brought along their incident command vehicle to assist with managing communications.

The forward base, which was a short walk from the entrance to the cave, was set up to give cavers a place to have a lie-down, refuel and recover between their times in the cave itself.

Senior Constable Sarah Cook, one of the Incident Controllers for the exercise, says it has been great having such experienced cavers and emergency services personnel come together to practice and prepare for a potential real-life event.

“We know from experience that cave rescues can present many challenges for responders, so having a cohort of trained and equipped search and rescue cavers ready to respond is vital.

“We would like to thank the local community in the Owen Valley area for their support of this exercise and their ongoing support for the cavers who come to explore Bulmer Cave.

“While caving is an undeniably exhilarating excursion there is always going to be a risk of falls, flash flooding, injuries or cave-ins, especially for inexperienced or unprepared cavers.

“A reminder to any wannabe cavers out there to keep an eye on the weather, wear appropriate clothing and to explore with a companion.

“Despite being ready to jump into action when needed, we want cavers to enjoy the experience and be able to walk out on their own.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 