Reefton To Springs Junction, SH7, Four Nights Of Closures End Of March
The Rahu Saddle route, SH7, between Canterbury and the West Coast has four nights of closure coming at the end of March.
- The section of highway closing, including the Rahu Saddle, is between Reefton and Springs Junction.
- Up to four nights of routine maintenance and road marking work (which are weather dependent) are scheduled for Monday to Thursday, 27 – 30 March, 10 pm to 6 am. (In two weeks’ time.)
- The crews will allow traffic through between 1 am and 1.30 am each night from the Reefton and Springs Junction ends.
- Emergency services will always be accommodated.
- The alternative route west to east is SH69 to Inangahua then SH6 through the Upper Buller Gorge onto SH65 Shenandoah Highway to Springs Junction. Reverse for east to west travel. (This takes nearly two hours, compared to half an hour for the more direct SH7 route)
- Check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for up-to-date information.
“We thank all night users of the Rahu Saddle route for their patience working around these essential safety maintenance activities,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.