Progress Being Made To Re-open Regional Parks



Hawke’s Bay’s Regional Parks suffered significant damage from the wrath of ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

The parks were closed the day before as a precaution and have remained closed since due to safety and access restrictions from cyclone impacts.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Senior Open Spaces team Rod Dickson and Stevie Smidt say they understand that people are keen to return to the much-loved parks.

“We are working through a plan to reopen them as soon as it is safe to do so. A phased reopening is looking likely later this month.”

Work began this week at Pakowhai and Waitangi Regional Parks with a focus on clearing high risk trees, large rubbish, debris, silt and restoring access to tracks and foot bridges.

Engineering and arborist assessments have been carried out to check the stability of foot bridges and trees.

“A big thank you to Council staff and contractors for taking on the challenge of the clean-up. We appreciate that this is no easy feat, and we are grateful for their commitment to the restoration of our wonderful parks”, says Mr Dickson.

More updates will be available on HBRC’s Facebook page.

Parks status

Waitangi: Partially open

Open: Between Clive and Haumoana

Closed: Main area carpark area & Atea a Rangi compass

Pakowhai: Closed

Pekapeka: Closed

Tutira: Closed

Waipatiki: Currently closed until engineering assessments determine it’s safe to reopen

Find out more

© Scoop Media

