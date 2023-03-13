Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Lend Me Your Ear’ – A Simple Act That Could Make A Big Difference After Cyclone Gabriel

Monday, 13 March 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Samaritans

The long tail of Cyclone Gabriel is now playing out. The adrenalin has subsided, and the media has left town; people in affected areas now have to pick up the pieces. Many are tired, distressed, and despondent and are having to find the energy to deal with insurance claims, paperwork and applying for assistance – while still trying to care for their families and whānau and get their lives back in order. Caring for themselves could well be forgotten, and the support network they usually have around them may be in the same predicament.

Broad-ranging community initiatives will be essential in helping to support our affected communities. Often the negative consequences of disasters can hit at different times for people, and they may impact mental health in various ways. Comparisons are already being drawn with the Canterbury earthquakes, which have been associated with cumulative increases in symptoms of common psychiatric disorders.

What can be done to help?

Assistance after a natural disaster can come in many forms. Samaritans is a unique service enabling people to talk through any issues, large or small, with a friendly, trained volunteer skilled in listening and there to take the time to provide support. The service is free, confidential, and available day and night, and you don’t need to go on a waiting list or meet any criteria to be able to use the service. The helpline number is 0800 72 66 66.

Dr Dougal Sutherland, Registered psychologist and CEO of Umbrella Wellbeing Inc., agrees, “In the aftermath of a natural disaster like cyclone Gabrielle having someone to talk to is hugely beneficial. And not everyone needs to see a psychologist. What is really important in times like these is having someone who can actively listen to you – that means listening without interrupting or judgement, allowing you to express as much or as little as you need, and expressing compassion and empathy. Talking to someone in your community who can actively listen to you and provide emotional support can be a big help in navigating your way out of a disaster.”

Samaritans volunteers are based all over New Zealand and are committed to being there when people need them most. Graham Leech, a Samaritans volunteer based in Hastings, commented, “Now that life for most New Zealanders has returned to normal, people are left to contemplate the huge impact the cyclone has had on their lives. Listening to those in a crisis is at the heart of what Samaritans do. Most of our callers feel substantially better after talking to us.”

People can call Samaritans for any reason, whether they experienced the full force of Cyclone Gabriel or have Whānau/family who were affected. And Samaritans is also there for anyone who was not directly affected but may feel they can’t deal with more bad news – the effects of living with a heightened sense of anxiety brought about by various issues, including covid, climate change and the current economic situation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Samaritans on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 