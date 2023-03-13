‘Lend Me Your Ear’ – A Simple Act That Could Make A Big Difference After Cyclone Gabriel

The long tail of Cyclone Gabriel is now playing out. The adrenalin has subsided, and the media has left town; people in affected areas now have to pick up the pieces. Many are tired, distressed, and despondent and are having to find the energy to deal with insurance claims, paperwork and applying for assistance – while still trying to care for their families and whānau and get their lives back in order. Caring for themselves could well be forgotten, and the support network they usually have around them may be in the same predicament.

Broad-ranging community initiatives will be essential in helping to support our affected communities. Often the negative consequences of disasters can hit at different times for people, and they may impact mental health in various ways. Comparisons are already being drawn with the Canterbury earthquakes, which have been associated with cumulative increases in symptoms of common psychiatric disorders.

What can be done to help?

Assistance after a natural disaster can come in many forms. Samaritans is a unique service enabling people to talk through any issues, large or small, with a friendly, trained volunteer skilled in listening and there to take the time to provide support. The service is free, confidential, and available day and night, and you don’t need to go on a waiting list or meet any criteria to be able to use the service. The helpline number is 0800 72 66 66.

Dr Dougal Sutherland, Registered psychologist and CEO of Umbrella Wellbeing Inc., agrees, “In the aftermath of a natural disaster like cyclone Gabrielle having someone to talk to is hugely beneficial. And not everyone needs to see a psychologist. What is really important in times like these is having someone who can actively listen to you – that means listening without interrupting or judgement, allowing you to express as much or as little as you need, and expressing compassion and empathy. Talking to someone in your community who can actively listen to you and provide emotional support can be a big help in navigating your way out of a disaster.”

Samaritans volunteers are based all over New Zealand and are committed to being there when people need them most. Graham Leech, a Samaritans volunteer based in Hastings, commented, “Now that life for most New Zealanders has returned to normal, people are left to contemplate the huge impact the cyclone has had on their lives. Listening to those in a crisis is at the heart of what Samaritans do. Most of our callers feel substantially better after talking to us.”

People can call Samaritans for any reason, whether they experienced the full force of Cyclone Gabriel or have Whānau/family who were affected. And Samaritans is also there for anyone who was not directly affected but may feel they can’t deal with more bad news – the effects of living with a heightened sense of anxiety brought about by various issues, including covid, climate change and the current economic situation.

