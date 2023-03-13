Police seeking person for man's murder

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin:

Auckland City Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a person in relation to the homicide of a man in Grafton yesterday.

Police have a warrant to arrest Whitney Iraia-Burgess for the man’s murder in the early hours of on Sunday morning.

They advise she shouldn’t be approached and if anyone sees her to call 111 immediately, and refer to file number 230312/0658 or Operation Duke Blue.

She may be driving a grey Honda Accord, registration plate PHL347.

Anyone with information can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

