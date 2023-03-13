Further arrest made in Tauranga homicide investigation
Monday, 13 March 2023, 12:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson:
A 36-year-old
man has been charged in relation to the death of Mitchell Te
Kani in Tauranga last year.
The man has been charged
with murder and assaulting other people present at the
Maungatapu Road address on 14 May 2022.
He appeared in
Tauranga District Court on Saturday and is due to reappear
in the Tauranga High Court on Wednesday 5 April.
Nine
people have now been charged in relation to Mr Te Kani’s
murder.
Enquiries are ongoing and Police ask anyone
with information that may assist to call 105 and quote file
number 220515/3688.
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
