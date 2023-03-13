Work Ramps Up To Get Tauranga's Destination Skate Park Ready For Construction
Monday, 13 March 2023, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Tauranga’s destination skate park for all abilities is
a step closer to reality when construction starts next month
at the intersection of Maunganui and Hull Roads, in Mount
Maunganui.
Enabling work has ramped up to ensure the
skate park site is ready for construction. This work
includes installing fencing and drainage, connecting water
and power supply, and starting earth works.
Minor tree
works will start tomorrow and finishes in early April.
Council will look to retain and relocate as many as possible
and mitigate for any potential losses.
Following the
completion of the enabling works, construction on the skate
park will start, with completion aimed for March
2024.
For more information about the destination skate
park project, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/skate
Find
out what else is happening in Mount Maunganui by visiting www.tauranga.govt.nz/mountprojects
