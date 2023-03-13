Update – Fatal crash, Dunedin
Monday, 13 March 2023, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle collision in Outram, Dunedin on Sunday 12
March.
The crash was reported about 2.20am.
The
death has been referred to the Coroner.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
