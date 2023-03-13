Update: Fatal Crash – Westgate
Monday, 13 March 2023, 7:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A second person has died following a crash in Westgate
this afternoon.
Police responded to the two-vehicle
crash near the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and Dunlop
Road around 3.17pm.
Sadly, one person was located
deceased at the scene and a second person has died upon
arrival at hospital.
Diversions remain in place and
motorists are asked to delay travelling in the area if
possible.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
© Scoop Media
