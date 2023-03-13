Update: Fatal Crash – Westgate

A second person has died following a crash in Westgate this afternoon.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and Dunlop Road around 3.17pm.

Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene and a second person has died upon arrival at hospital.

Diversions remain in place and motorists are asked to delay travelling in the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

© Scoop Media

