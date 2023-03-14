Police Accept Findings Into Arrest Operation In Whangārei

Police accept the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the unjustified use of tactical options during an attempted arrest last year.

In March 2022, Police in Whangārei were actively making enquiries to locate a man with numerous warrants for his arrest.

The man’s arrest was a priority for Police given there was information that he was believed to be in possession of a firearm, and still victimising people.

On 3 March 2022, the Police operation identified that the 38-year-old man was travelling to a shopping centre in Tikipunga.

Police attempted to block the man’s car, however he reversed into the vehicle and accelerated away before crashing into other parked vehicles.

Taser was deployed through the window of the vehicle but was unsuccessful. An experienced Armed Offenders Squad member also shot at the tyres of the car attempting to stop it in its tracks.

Despite the damage, the man fled the area in the vehicle. Police eventually arrested the man in the Auckland region, and he remains before the Court facing numerous charges.

The IPCA’s report found Police were unjustified in firing Taser as well as shooting at the car’s tyres.

It also found the attempted arrest was poorly planned and executed, and the subsequent investigation was not adequate.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says the circumstances and actions in the first attempt to arrest the man were unfortunate.

“The Police staff involved in this incident were acting with good intent to apprehend an offender, actively committing offending, and who may have been in possession of a firearm,” he says.

“Police accept that the tactics employed at the time were unwise and not in line with our policy or public safety.”

A review was completed into the operation and Police identified several opportunities to improve.

“Our community expects that we conduct our operations in a well-planned and considered manner,” Superintendent Hill says.

“We have since made improvements from the lessons identified in our review, including our procedures and additional training.

“The IPCA’s report also notes these changes have been implemented and are already being used in combined operations by the groups concerned.”

