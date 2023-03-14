Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Speed Limits: Getting To School Just Got Safer

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

In an effort to ensure children are safe to walk, bike, or scooter to school, Taupō District Council is introducing lower speed limits of 30km/h around many of the district’s schools.

The council adopted the Speed Management Plan in September last year, which highlighted a set of priority one speed limit changes to be rolled out first. These are now being implemented.

Road safety has been a big focus for Council, to protect children and to provide other benefits. Safer speed limits also create healthier environments though improved air quality and lower carbon emissions, and contribute to thriving town centres and safer streets for alternative transport like walking or biking.

Taupō District Council road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight emphasises how important it is to slow down and be cautious around schools.

“Setting those lower speed limits around the schools really improves children’s safety,” she said.

“We teach our kids a lot about road safety, how to look both ways before crossing and wear a helmet on a bike, but the other part to the equation is drivers. We want parents to feel safe letting their kids walk, bike or scooter to school.”

Schools benefiting from the changes are:

  • Tauhara Primary School
  • Tauhara College
  • Taupō-nui-a-Tia College
  • Taupō Primary School
  • Lake Taupō Christian School
  • St Patrick’s Catholic School Taupō
  • Mountview School
  • Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whakarewa |Te Reo Ki Tūwharetoa
  • Taupō Intermediate School
  • Hilltop School
  • Waipāhīhī School
  • Tongariro School
  • Te Kura O Hirangi
  • Wairākei Primary School
  • Mangakino School

Tauhara Primary School principal Tracy Fraser is pleased that the council is regulating speeds to keep tamariki safe.

“Anything that manages speed is good, people do go quite fast around here and don’t always stop,” she says.

“We’re on Crown Road which is close to the industrial area and it’s so busy with trucks and cars, especially before and after school.

“Kids don’t always realise where the cars will be coming from or how fast they are and we’ve had a couple of close calls.”

Council is still awaiting a shipment of electronic signs for Tirohanga School and Whakamaru School, which will be installed upon arrival.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 