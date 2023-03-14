Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Scrapping Container Return Scheme A Grave Error - Greenpeace

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 7:39 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

The Prime Minister yesterday announced that a slew of climate and environment policies will be binned or deferred, redirecting focus to cyclone recovery and cost of living issues but Greenpeace is calling it a grave error.

"The Prime Minister has made a real error of judgement here," says Greenpeace spokesperson Juressa Lee. "A container return scheme would have been a win-win for people and planet, and it’s something that New Zealanders want."

Reloop commissioned consumer polling and found that New Zealanders are overwhelmingly in favour of the Government’s proposal to introduce a Container Return Scheme for the recycling of beverage containers.

"As well as environmental benefits, a container return scheme would provide a financial boost to community recyclers, councils and waste pickers who clean up our beaches and green spaces, often for little or no compensation," says Lee.

"Deferring the Container Return Scheme will see households and the environment continuing to pay the costs of beverage container waste.

"No one wants to see plastic waste washing up on beaches, clogging up roadsides and gutters or being ingested by wildlife.

"We’re in a crisis where plastic pollution is in the air we breathe, the water we drink and has even shown up in our blood and in breast milk. It’s choking our oceans and communities whose livelihoods are dependent on healthy oceans are facing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution. The government’s inaction will bring further harm to our most vulnerable.

"Meanwhile, an estimated one billion plastic bottles are being made and sold in Aotearoa each year by plastic polluters like Coca-Cola, who rake in huge profits but take no responsibility for the pollution they’re causing.

"The Container Return Scheme would have had enormous benefits for our communities and our environment. It would mean higher recycling rates, more reuse and a decrease in litter," says Lee.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 