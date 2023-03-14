Arrest following firearms incident

Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale, Dunedin Police Organised

Crime Unit:

Today Dunedin Police conducted a search at an address in Highgate, Dunedin and arrested a 25-year-old man, as part of the investigation into the drive-by shooting of an occupied vehicle on Thomas Burns Street, Dunedin on the afternoon of Friday 10 March.

The man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday 15 March on a charge of Attempted Murder.

Following the incident on Friday afternoon Police including Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) members attended an address in Brighton. Enquiries revealed the occupants of that address are not involved in the incident in any way.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident, and of events which have taken place since the incident occurred.

A 2005 Silver BMW Saloon registration GCE188 is believed to have been involved in the incident. Police are continuing to make enquires to locate it and are interested in sightings of this vehicle since Friday.

If you have information that could assist Police with this investigation, please call 105, or go online to 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report' and referencing 230310/6579

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

