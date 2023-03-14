Road closures following crash, Mount Wellington - Auckland City
Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 9:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Sylvia Park Road and Great South Road are currently
closed following a vehicle collision.
The crash was
reported about 7.20pm.
Initial reports suggest three
people are in a moderate condition.
Both roads have
been closed while the scene is cleared.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and take alternative
routes
