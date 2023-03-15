Witnesses Sought Following Serious Crash, Gore

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash on Main Street, Gore on Saturday 11 March.

The crash was reported about 5.40pm.

One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition and three other people received minor injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist with the investigation.

We would also like to hear from anyone who might have captured dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 referencing file number 230312/0513.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

