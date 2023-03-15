Witnesses Sought Following Serious Crash, Gore
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash on
Main Street, Gore on Saturday 11 March.
The crash was
reported about 5.40pm.
One person was transported to
hospital in a serious condition and three other people
received minor injuries.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any
information that could assist with the
investigation.
We would also like to hear from anyone
who might have captured dashcam footage of the
incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call
Police on 105 referencing file number
230312/0513.
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
