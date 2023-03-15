Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marine Search And Rescue Exercise, Taranaki

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Taranaki Police, alongside marine rescue agencies, will take part in a marine search and rescue exercise on March 17 and 18.

The search and rescue exercise will take place between Port Taranaki and Cape Egmont.

Participating agencies include Police, New Plymouth Coastguard, Cape Egmont Sea Rescue Trust, South Taranaki Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving NZ, FENZ and LandSAR.

This is an opportunity for agencies to train together to work efficiently in an emergency situation in the marine and coastal environment.

The search area is well known for its strong winds and currents which will make this exercise particularly challenging.

Objects will be placed in the water, which will likely drift or come ashore for the search teams to locate during the exercise.

If a member of the public comes across one of these items, Police advise not to move it in order to make the scenario as realistic as possible for the searchers.

Taranaki Police should be contacted if any items are located after the exercise. The items will be clearly labelled.

By training in this area, we can build on our knowledge of the challenges and ways to problem-solve should there be the need to launch an actual SAR Operation in the future.

Police understand this is a popular area for recreational fishing and Police would like to remind everyone who takes to the water to familiarise themselves with New Zealand’s Boating Safety Code.

We would like to thank the community for their understanding while the exercise is in progress.

Police and marine rescue agencies are fully committed to ensuring the safety of our community and the safety of those who enjoy and work on our coast.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 