Reminder: Forests Remain Closed Due To Cyclone Gabrielle

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

With safety paramount, Taupō District Council is reminding residents and visitors to the district that some forests remain closed due to the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wairākei Forest, including the Craters Mountain Bike Park, remains closed until it can confidently be deemed safe to enter.

It is appreciated how much people enjoy the use of the Wairākei Forest, in particular, for recreational activities, but this is a privilege that needs to be exercised safely and responsibly.

It is crucial that walkers, runners, dog walkers and bikers pay attention to signage and stay out of any forests that are closed. This is for your own safety.

Bike Taupō committee member Rowan Sapsford says he understands the ongoing closure of Craters Mountain Bike Park is tough on the passionate mountain biking community, but it is important to remember it is closed because it is not safe.

“There are going to be some harvesting operations starting soon, which involve some pretty big machinery, which is going to make it even less safe,” he says.

“We still have more than 100km of trails in the district which people can ride. We’re not short on places to ride our bikes, which is good.

“Craters is likely to be closed for the next six months. We all ride bikes and miss Craters as well, we can’t wait to get back in and ride but we just have to wait until it’s open and safe for everyone.”

For those desperate for their cycling fix and for updates on which trails are closed, head to www.biketaupo.org.nz/where-to-ride.

