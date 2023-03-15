Dunedin Highway Upgrade Between Ravensbourne And Roundabout Over Anniversary Weekend, SH88

Dunedin drivers using SH88, the highway to and from Port Chalmers, need to build in some extra time for getting through the roundabout near the stadium this long weekend.

Anzac Ave will be closed at the roundabout, which will be managed with traffic signals for all three days.

The highway surface between the roundabout and Ravensbourne Lookout is being upgraded by Waka Kotahi crews working double shifts night and day.

“The site will be under temporary traffic lights, 24 hours a day from Friday evening, 17 March to Tuesday morning after Otago’s Anniversary holiday on Monday,” says Nicole Felts, Otago Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“Anzac Avenue will be closed at the roundabout and Parry Street East will be closed at SH88.”

“Drivers from Port Chalmers heading to Dunedin will be managed with Stop/Go at the Ravensbourne end of the site. When released, they will travel through the site, enter the roundabout and exit onto SH88 behind the stadium to continue towards the city. They will not be able to travel around the roundabout to the third exit onto Anzac Avenue.

“Traffic heading from Dunedin towards Port Chalmers will use SH88 behind the stadium, enter the roundabout at the temporary traffic lights and exit onto SH88 heading towards Ravensbourne and Port Chalmers. Anzac Avenue will be closed.

“Drivers on Parry Street East will need to give way to traffic entering the roundabout from Port Chalmers (as per normal road rules) and then must exit the roundabout onto SH88 heading south towards Dunedin.

“Any drivers from Parry Street East wanting to travel towards Port Chalmers will have a signed detour route via Ward Street which will bring them back onto SH88 to head towards Port Chalmers.”

Emergency services will be prioritised through the site as efficiently and safely as possible, says Miss Felts.

The work has been timed for this long Otago anniversary weekend to avoid times when there is other work underway on SH88. Limiting the roundabout’s exit and entry points will help keep wait times down.

There is likely to be work continuing on Tuesday, 21 March under this or a similar traffic management set-up but it will be limited to off peak hours (9 am-3 pm).

