Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Supporting Inclusion For Tāngata Whaikaha Māori And Whānau Hauā In The 2023 Census

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Census New Zealand

Alternate formats in te reo Māori to support accessibility and inclusion for tāngata whaikaha Māori and whānau hauā (Māori disabled) have been created for the 2023 Census, Stats NZ said today.

Audio files and a 2023 Census Easy Read guide have been created in te reo Māori and English, to give Māori more choice over how they access information about the census.

Audio files are created by reading content aloud and describing images or illustrations, and the Easy Read guide provides illustrated step-by-step information for how to fill in the census form.

Creating English Audio files is a straightforward process, with synthetic voices readily available for people reliant on technology like screen readers. However, the process for Māori narration is much more complex. We do not yet have a synthetic voice that can pronounce te reo Māori accurately, so the Audio files for the census had to be created in a studio using human narration by Stats NZ staff.

Stats NZ Principal Advisor for Accessibility, Ronelle Baker (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Apakura, Ngāpuhi), said that people often have to choose between being Māori or being disabled, because there just are not enough resources that prioritise both culture and accessibility.

“By providing accessible materials in te reo Māori, we are responding to the needs and rights of tāngata whaikaha Māori and whānau hauā in a more tangible way,” Ronelle Baker said.

“We worked with People First to create Easy Read materials in te reo Māori and have created Māori Audio files in-house after hearing about the technology challenges our kāpō (blind, vision impaired, and deafblind) whānau have when accessing te reo Māori.”

Kāpō Māori Aotearoa Chairperson, Nigel Ngahiwi (Ngāti Maniapoto), says their organisation has been working towards a text to speech technology solution for te reo Māori for a long time.

“Having Audio files in te reo Māori is something we are very passionate about. While a Māori screen reader is still a way off, this is what our people need to achieve greater access to Te Ao Māori,” Nigel Ngahiwi said.

“The census reader has a beautiful mita (rhythm). It is nice and clear, and easy to understand.”

The census website is completely bilingual, and people can complete their census in te reo Māori or English. Information about the census is available in 27 other languages, including New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) videos. Information is also available in other formats, such as Braille and Large Print.

People who have not yet completed their census forms are encouraged to do so now. The alternate formats and language support content is available on the census website at www.census.govt.nz (via the Languages toggle at the top right of webpages) and at www.census.govt.nz/alternate-formats/.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Census New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 