Auckland War Memorial Museum’s Chief Executive Announces Move To New Role At South Australian Museum

Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive of Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, is taking a new role overseas after six years at the helm.

“It has been an immense pleasure and privilege to lead the Museum, particularly through some of the most challenging and rewarding times in its history,” says Dr Gaimster, who will be starting his new role as Director of the South Australian Museum, Adelaide, in June.

Despite the challenges and disruptions of recent years, the Museum is seeing increased visitation following the COVID-impacted closures. Each of the last four school holiday periods have seen visitor numbers amongst the highest in nine years.

The Museum has also seen a significant uplift in its global online reach, external investment in research and educational programming and target-breaking revenue streams. These outcomes have built a strong platform for future sustainable growth and development.

“Together, we have delivered ground-breaking work that has influenced and changed museums on a global scale. We have reconnected communities with their taonga, engaged our audiences through exhibitions and public programmes, educated thousands of learners and so much more.” Gaimster says of his Auckland Museum whānau.

“Under David’s leadership, the Museum has completed some very significant and award-winning transformations in its imposing heritage building as well as major innovation in the delivery of its services to Auckland’s rate payers, the region’s and the country’s Māori and Pacific populations, and the international arts and culture community” says Professor Richard Bedford, Auckland Museum Trust Board Chair. “We are confident that his experiences as Tumu Whakarae at Tāmaki Paenga Hira, and his earlier leadership roles in museums in the United Kingdom and the Society of Antiquaries in London, will be greatly valued by the South Australian Museum, the residents of Adelaide and the wider population of South Australia.” Professor Bedford continues.

“When nature moves to unroot us, as we’ve seen with the recent extreme weather events, many of us seek to better understand our place in the world. I’m certain that the Museum will continue to be a civic anchor for Tāmaki Makaurau and the wider community for years to come.” Gaimster continues.

Dr Gaimster will finish up at the Museum in June, at which point David Reeves, Director of Collections and Research, will take up the position of Interim Chief Executive while the Museum’s Trust Board undertake a search to appoint a new Chief Executive for the organisation.

