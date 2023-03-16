Arrests Made, Kihikihi Incident
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Three men have been arrested in relation to a serious
incident involving a meter reader in Kihikihi in
January.
Emergency services were called to Oliver
Street on 5 January where the victim was found with serious
head injuries.
Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson says
the arrests come after extensive inquiries and some
determined investigative work by Te Awamutu
Police.
"We are pleased we have been able to provide
the family with some relief that those believed responsible
have been located and arrested," says Detective Sergeant
Hodgson.
The three men, aged 33, 36 and 50, are
charged with Wounding with Intent to Injure with Reckless
Disregard, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and arson,
and are due in the Te Awamutu District Court on 4
April.
Police ask that the privacy of the victim is
respected as he continues his steps to
recovery.
