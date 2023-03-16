Update: Search for Joseph Ahuriri

Inspector Martin James, Hawke’s Bay Police:

Police are aware of false speculation that a second person can be seen with Joseph Ahuriri in a CCTV recording from Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View at 5.46am on 14 February.

The investigation team has extensively reviewed the CCTV recording in question and is satisfied that the only person shown in the recording is Joseph Ahuriri.

The claims of a second person appear to relate to what is in fact an open door on Joseph’s vehicle.

The team investigating Joseph’s disappearance are working extremely hard to confirm his movements and provide answers for his whānau.

Speculation such as this often comes from a place of people wanting to help,

however the spread of misinformation such as this is can be a significant

hindrance to a police investigation.

We continue to ask that anyone who has information that could assist the

investigation contact Police by calling 105, or going online to

105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report' and referencing 230225/2804

© Scoop Media

