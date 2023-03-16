A Little Bit Of Everything Ahead

Covering period of Thursday 16 - Sunday 19 March



MetService is forecasting a wet and windy end to the working week as active weather moves onto the country from the Tasman Sea, while the weekend brings clearer spells.

In a pivot from the sunny and settled weather that most of Aotearoa New Zealand experienced earlier this week, a couple of low pressure systems bring rain bands as a reminder of the changeable weather of the autumn months.

The rain starts along the west of the South Island, then gradually extends elsewhere, moving off the North Island during the latter parts of Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says: “Several areas are under Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches, with the bulk of the rain over mountainous areas of the West Coast Region. Some thundery falls can also be expected along the western South Island.”

Winds gradually pick up throughout today (Thursday) and ramp up into the overnight hours as the main front moves across.

“It will be a night of whistling winds for many across the motu, and severe gales with gusts of 120 km/h are possible for parts of central South Island and the lower North Island,” Makgabutlane warns.

The inclement weather is relatively short-lived, however, as things start to clear up throughout Saturday, rolling into a brighter and more settled day on Sunday.

With lots going on this weekend, many will be keen to know how things are shaping up.

“Those attending WOMAD will get the full range of Taranaki weather across the weekend, with sunnier weather settling in by Saturday afternoon. It’s a more straightforward story for Wellington City, which will have cleared up by the start of the Homegrown music festival on Saturday afternoon, while a quick peek into the new week shows an Otago Anniversary Day sprinkled with showers.” Makgabutlane says.

© Scoop Media

