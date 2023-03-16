Councils Urge Residents To Keep Silt Away From Drains And Gutters
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release
The Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional
Council ask that residents do not put silt on the verge
outside their property until they have a collection date
from the silt hotline.
There is a large amount of silt
being moved onto roadsides already, which could be washed
into drains and gutters if there is more rain. This in turn
would greatly increase the risk of flooding even with only
mild to moderate rainfalls.
Please leave silt on your
property until advised otherwise. For more information
regarding silt collection call 0800 108 838
or go to go to https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/cyclone-gabrielle/silt-collection/.
© Scoop Media
