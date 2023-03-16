Councils Urge Residents To Keep Silt Away From Drains And Gutters

The Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council ask that residents do not put silt on the verge outside their property until they have a collection date from the silt hotline.

There is a large amount of silt being moved onto roadsides already, which could be washed into drains and gutters if there is more rain. This in turn would greatly increase the risk of flooding even with only mild to moderate rainfalls.

Please leave silt on your property until advised otherwise. For more information regarding silt collection call 0800 108 838 or go to go to https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/cyclone-gabrielle/silt-collection/.



© Scoop Media

