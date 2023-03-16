Grafton Homicide: Woman To Appear In Court
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 2:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that the woman sought in connection
with the homicide investigation in Grafton is now in
custody.
The 32-year-old woman had a warrant to arrest
and presented at the Manukau Police Station this
afternoon.
Police can also formally release the name
of the victim in this case.
He was 57-year-old Daniel
Otess. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult
time.
Police hope the news of an arrest in this case
brings Mr Otess’ family and the wider community some
reassurance.
The woman taken into custody will now
face a murder charge and is expected to appear in the
Auckland District Court tomorrow, 17 March
2023.
Police would like to take the opportunity to
thank those members of the public who have assisted us thus
far with our investigation.
Today’s news means
Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with our
investigation. As matters are before the Court, we are not
able to comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>