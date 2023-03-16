Grafton Homicide: Woman To Appear In Court

Police can advise that the woman sought in connection with the homicide investigation in Grafton is now in custody.

The 32-year-old woman had a warrant to arrest and presented at the Manukau Police Station this afternoon.

Police can also formally release the name of the victim in this case.

He was 57-year-old Daniel Otess. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

Police hope the news of an arrest in this case brings Mr Otess’ family and the wider community some reassurance.

The woman taken into custody will now face a murder charge and is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, 17 March 2023.

Police would like to take the opportunity to thank those members of the public who have assisted us thus far with our investigation.

Today’s news means Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with our investigation. As matters are before the Court, we are not able to comment further.

