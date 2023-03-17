Serious Incident In Henderson

Police are responding to a serious incident in Henderson this morning.

This matter is still unfolding so further details will be provided once they are available.

After 10am, a man has attempted a robbery at Henderson Valley petrol station

A firearm has been discharged during the incident, however there are no reports of any injuries at the petrol station.

Police have immediately responded and tracked a vehicle of interest.

On multiple occasions this man has fired shots at Police. He has continued to be tracked travelling through the area.

He has driven to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle holding a firearm and was challenged by armed Police staff.

The man has not engaged with our staff and has been shot. First aid is currently being provided to this man.

Police are advising the public to stay away from the area. A further update will be provided.

© Scoop Media

