Serious Incident In Henderson
Friday, 17 March 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious incident in
Henderson this morning.
This matter is still unfolding
so further details will be provided once they are
available.
After 10am, a man has attempted a robbery
at Henderson Valley petrol station
A firearm has been
discharged during the incident, however there are no reports
of any injuries at the petrol station.
Police have
immediately responded and tracked a vehicle of
interest.
On multiple occasions this man has fired
shots at Police. He has continued to be tracked travelling
through the area.
He has driven to the Henderson
Police Station where he has exited his vehicle holding a
firearm and was challenged by armed Police staff.
The
man has not engaged with our staff and has been shot. First
aid is currently being provided to this man.
Police
are advising the public to stay away from the area. A
further update will be
provided.
© Scoop Media
