Invercargill Man Charged With Manslaughter
Friday, 17 March 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police have today charged a 44-year-old man
with manslaughter.
The charge relates to an
altercation with a 78-year-old man in the car park of a
local licenced premises on Saturday 28 January.
The
older man died on Wednesday 1 February.
The
44-year-old is due to appear in Invercargill District Court
on Thursday 23 March.
As the matter is before the
court, Police are not in a position to comment
further.
