Invercargill Man Charged With Manslaughter

Invercargill Police have today charged a 44-year-old man with manslaughter.

The charge relates to an altercation with a 78-year-old man in the car park of a local licenced premises on Saturday 28 January.

The older man died on Wednesday 1 February.

The 44-year-old is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Thursday 23 March.

As the matter is before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

