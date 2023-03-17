“Be Safe” | 2023 Hunting Season Underway

“Be Safe” must be the mantra for hunters particularly throughout the upcoming peak hunting season.

That’s the key safety message from Bill O’Leary, Deputy Chair and spokesperson for the Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand to deer and game bird hunters this March, April and May.

Bill advises that over the next few months approximately 100,000 hunters will chase deer and ducks and with the increased activity safety must be uppermost in hunters minds.

The seven basic rules underpin safe use of firearms and the Firearm Safety Council is highlighting three specific areas.

1. Firearms must be in an unloaded state and secured while being transported in a vehicle on public roads and there must be constant attention to safe handling and storage in hunting camps.

2. Firearms should be in an unloaded state when not actively hunting or when negotiating obstacles like fences and river crossings.

3. Hunters can anticipate that other people will be in hunting areas and are advised to have strategies to keep everyone safe.

Have a hunting plan and share it with others.

Wear blaze to assist identification.

Take time to positively identify the target.

Enjoy the outdoor experience – there is more to hunting than squeezing the trigger.

The Seven Basic Rules of Safe Firearms Handling (these also apply to airguns):

1. TREAT EVERY FIREARM AS LOADED

- Check every firearm yourself.

- Pass or accept only an open or unloaded firearm.

2. ALWAYS POINT FIREARMS IN A SAFE DIRECTION

- Always point the muzzle in a safe direction. Especially when loading and unloading.

3. CHAMBER A CARTRIDGE ONLY WHEN READY TO FIRE

- Load only the magazine after you reach your shooting area.

- Load the chamber only when ready to shoot.

- Completely unload before leaving the shooting area.

4. IDENTIFY YOUR TARGET BEYOND ALL DOUBT

- Movement, colour, sound and shape can all deceive you.

- Assume colour, shape, sound, and shape to be human until proven otherwise

5. CHECK YOUR FIRING ZONE

- THINK! What may happen if you miss your target? What might you hit between you and the target or beyond?

- Do not fire know others are in your firing zone

6. STORE AND TRANSPORT FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION SAFELY

- When not in use, lock away the bolt, firearm and ammunition separately.

- Never leave firearms in a vehicle that is unattended

7. AVOID ALCOHOL AND DRUGS WHEN HANDLING FIREARMS

- Good judgement is the key to safe use of firearms.

Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand is comprised of organisations concerned to ensure the safe use of firearms.

See: https://www.firearmssafetycouncil.org.nz/

The primary objectives of the Council are:

(a) To provide advice to government agencies and other organisations, such as the media, on firearms safety related matters.

(b) To undertake and participate in research which will help set and promote firearms safety standards for individuals and organisations engaged in firearms related activities.

The Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand is a member of the (NZ Police) Firearms Community Advisory Forum. It has made submissions on a range of legislative initiatives.

© Scoop Media

