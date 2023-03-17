Further Arrest In Dunedin Firearms Incident

Dunedin Police have made another arrest in relation to a firearms incident in the city last week.

A 25-year-old man is already before the courts for attempted murder in relation to the drive-by shooting of an occupied vehicle on Thomas Burns Street on Friday 10 March.

Police conducted further searches yesterday, and as a result the vehicle and the firearm believed to have been involved in the incident have been recovered.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court today (Friday 17 March).

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody to reappear on 4 April.

Police would like to thank numerous members of the public for their help with this matter, and the investigation is ongoing.

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale

