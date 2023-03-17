Further Arrest In Dunedin Firearms Incident
Friday, 17 March 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Dunedin Police have made another arrest in relation to a
firearms incident in the city last week.
A 25-year-old
man is already before the courts for attempted murder in
relation to the drive-by shooting of an occupied vehicle on
Thomas Burns Street on Friday 10 March.
Police
conducted further searches yesterday, and as a result the
vehicle and the firearm believed to have been involved in
the incident have been recovered.
A 53-year-old man
has been arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the
course of justice, and was due to appear in Dunedin District
Court today (Friday 17 March).
The 25-year-old was
remanded in custody to reappear on 4 April.
Police
would like to thank numerous members of the public for their
help with this matter, and the investigation is
ongoing.
Attributable to Detective Sergeant Hayden
Smale
