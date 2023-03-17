Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Issue Update On Serious Incident In Henderson

Friday, 17 March 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Statement attributable to Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

An armed offender has been shot by Police following a serious incident that unfolded in Henderson this morning.

Just after 10am a man has approached a cash-in-transit van at a petrol station on Henderson Valley Road.

At some point the man has discharged a firearm at this location. No one has been injured; however, the man has left in a black BMW.

Police immediately responded to this report and cordoned off the area. The Police Eagle helicopter was also deployed into the area.

Just after 10.33am, the vehicle returned to the scene and a firearm was presented at Police staff.

He has driven away from the scene and proceeded to fire at Police near the intersection of Forrest Hill Road and Pine Avenue.

Eagle continued to track the man’s vehicle driving around the Henderson area where he was seen acting erratically and firing on multiple occasions at Police staff.

He has done this with absolutely zero regard for the safety of Police staff or members of the public going about their business nearby.

Our investigation is still working at pace to piece together what happened this morning, but what we know so far is that this offender fired at Police on at least seven occasions.

There may have also been occasions where the man discharged his firearm towards members of the public.

At this stage we know that Police have fired back at the man on more than one occasion.

The man continued driving towards the Henderson Police Station.

On his arrival to the station, a decision was quickly made to lock down the building for the safety of all staff and members of the public.

At 10.49am, the man stopped his vehicle outside the station and exited holding a firearm.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad approached the man and challenged him to put down his firearm. He continued brandish it and at this point Police have shot the man.

First Aid was immediately provided by staff and he was transported to hospital. This afternoon he has been undergoing surgery and remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

What unfolded today was an inexcusable act of violence towards Police staff and members of the public.

I am very proud of the bravery, courage, and tenacity all of our staff who responded to this incident today considering the significant danger this offender posed.

It is incredibly fortunate that no Police officer or member of the public has suffered any serious injuries from this offender’s reckless actions.

One staff member has suffered minor injuries after they were forced to take evasive action when the offender fired at them inside their vehicle.

Our staff in Waitematā have been in this terrible position before and I know today’s events will be difficult for them and colleagues in other districts.

We are ensuring that our staff will have welfare and support in place for them after what has happened today.

We would like to acknowledge the impact that today’s events will have had on the Henderson and wider community and our thoughts are with them.

There are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

As standard procedure the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified, along with WorkSafe.

The investigation team is now undertaking a number of enquiries and will be speaking several witnesses and members of the public.

This includes scene examinations across a number of locations.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, who has not spoken to Police yet is asked to contact the Police 105 quoting file number 230317/3304.

Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

