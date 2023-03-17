Police Issue Update On Serious Incident In Henderson

Statement attributable to Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

An armed offender has been shot by Police following a serious incident that unfolded in Henderson this morning.

Just after 10am a man has approached a cash-in-transit van at a petrol station on Henderson Valley Road.

At some point the man has discharged a firearm at this location. No one has been injured; however, the man has left in a black BMW.

Police immediately responded to this report and cordoned off the area. The Police Eagle helicopter was also deployed into the area.

Just after 10.33am, the vehicle returned to the scene and a firearm was presented at Police staff.

He has driven away from the scene and proceeded to fire at Police near the intersection of Forrest Hill Road and Pine Avenue.

Eagle continued to track the man’s vehicle driving around the Henderson area where he was seen acting erratically and firing on multiple occasions at Police staff.

He has done this with absolutely zero regard for the safety of Police staff or members of the public going about their business nearby.

Our investigation is still working at pace to piece together what happened this morning, but what we know so far is that this offender fired at Police on at least seven occasions.

There may have also been occasions where the man discharged his firearm towards members of the public.

At this stage we know that Police have fired back at the man on more than one occasion.

The man continued driving towards the Henderson Police Station.

On his arrival to the station, a decision was quickly made to lock down the building for the safety of all staff and members of the public.

At 10.49am, the man stopped his vehicle outside the station and exited holding a firearm.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad approached the man and challenged him to put down his firearm. He continued brandish it and at this point Police have shot the man.

First Aid was immediately provided by staff and he was transported to hospital. This afternoon he has been undergoing surgery and remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

What unfolded today was an inexcusable act of violence towards Police staff and members of the public.

I am very proud of the bravery, courage, and tenacity all of our staff who responded to this incident today considering the significant danger this offender posed.

It is incredibly fortunate that no Police officer or member of the public has suffered any serious injuries from this offender’s reckless actions.

One staff member has suffered minor injuries after they were forced to take evasive action when the offender fired at them inside their vehicle.

Our staff in Waitematā have been in this terrible position before and I know today’s events will be difficult for them and colleagues in other districts.

We are ensuring that our staff will have welfare and support in place for them after what has happened today.

We would like to acknowledge the impact that today’s events will have had on the Henderson and wider community and our thoughts are with them.

There are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

As standard procedure the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified, along with WorkSafe.

The investigation team is now undertaking a number of enquiries and will be speaking several witnesses and members of the public.

This includes scene examinations across a number of locations.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, who has not spoken to Police yet is asked to contact the Police 105 quoting file number 230317/3304.

