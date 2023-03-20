Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting In New Plymouth

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Penrod Drive, New Plymouth which took place at around 4.30am on Sunday 19 March 2023.

It is believed at least two shots were fired at the address and a vehicle in the driveway. Thankfully, no one was injured despite people being home at the time.

Police are making good progress into our investigation but are appealing for any sightings of a two-door yellow Audi TT between 2:30am and 4am in the New Plymouth, Bell Block and Waitara areas.

We are also asking for any residents in the Bell Block area around Penrod Drive, Wills Road and Mangati Road who have heard or seen the shooting and, importantly, anyone with private CCTV to contact Police urgently.

Early enquiries by Police have established that we don’t believe this to be a random incident nor do we believe this is gang related. We are following a number of lines of enquiry and want to assure the public we are treating this matter extremely seriously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by either ringing 105 or visiting your local station quoting file number 230319/1164.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

