Pandora/ Hyderband Road Roundabout Closed, Ahuriri - Eastern

James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023

You will never truly understand, from the pictures you've seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke's Bay...



National: Statement From Todd Muller

Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had...





Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges

The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today's GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment...



