Delays On North-Western Motorway - Auckland City
Monday, 20 March 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were called to a crash on the
North-Western Motorway, near the St Lukes offramp just
before 5.30pm.
It appears a motorcyclist has come off
his bike and is being treated at the scene for moderate
injuries.
Two westbound lanes are currently
blocked.
Motorists are being advised to delay travel
or seek an alternate
route.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>