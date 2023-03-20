Delays On North-Western Motorway - Auckland City

Emergency services were called to a crash on the North-Western Motorway, near the St Lukes offramp just before 5.30pm.

It appears a motorcyclist has come off his bike and is being treated at the scene for moderate injuries.

Two westbound lanes are currently blocked.

Motorists are being advised to delay travel or seek an alternate route.

