Auckland Light Rail Committee Faces Criticism For Continuously Changing Plan

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association

The Auckland Light Rail committee has once again shifted its focus, abandoning the previously planned light rail service along the streets of Mangere Bridge and Bader Drive to consider a costly metro-rail option that was rejected before. This time, the committee proposes running down the eastern side of SH20 and SH20a, despite the western side being reserved for rail development.

Niall Robertson, chair of the Public Transport Users Association (PTUA), expresses frustration with the committee's eight years of "chopping and changing" since the original plan to extend the Onehunga heavy rail line to Wiri via Mangere, the airport, and the employment hub was scrapped. Robertson argues that heavy rail would have been better for Mangere, while light rail would have been preferable for the Mt Roskill to CBD route. Meanwhile, tens of millions of dollars have been spent on consultants' reports with little result.

Jon Reeves, national coordinator of the PTUA, calls for the Auckland Council Transport and Expenditure Committee to review both the current light rail proposal and the original heavy rail plan on behalf of the Auckland Council. Reeves suggests that the committee's review could lead to a clearer direction for the government to comply with the original heavy rail idea.

Robertson notes that KiwiRail's recent proposed development of the Avondale to Southdown railway may create a conflict on the Dominion Rd to Onehunga part of that route. He argues that this new line could offer direct heavy rail connection to Mangere and the southern suburbs from Mt Roskill and the western suburbs.

Overall, the Auckland Light Rail committee's continuous changes to the plan have generated confusion and frustration among public transport advocates. Most believe that the original heavy rail plan would have been a better choice for Mangere and the southern suburbs, while light rail may be more suitable for central isthmus routes.

