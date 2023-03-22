Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bupa Foundation Tops Up Resident Cyclone Fundraising With $50,000 Red Cross Donation

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Bupa

Residents at Bupa’s Fergusson Retirement Village banded together to donate $8,500 to the Red Cross Cyclone Relief Fund and Bupa has increased support for local relief efforts with a further $50,000 donation to the Red Cross.

The donations from Bupa and the Fergusson Village residents to the Red Cross Cyclone Relief Fund come on top of local fundraising efforts from other Bupa care homes and villages around the country, including a case of knitted mitts and scarves from residents and community in Southland for Bupa’s Gladys Mary staff and residents in Napier.

Fergusson Retirement Village Co-ordinator Sheridan Yardley was amazed by the generosity of village residents who raised $6,000 in two days and grew the pot to $8,500 a week later.

“I’m humbled by our residents’ compassion and generosity. For a village of only 100 people, we raised a phenomenal amount. It’s great we could do our part to support those in need,” she says.

Sheridan says the residents wanted assurance their money was going to a fund that would contribute directly to the relief efforts.

“Like everyone at the village, I wanted to make sure the funds were going to the best place possible. Together with the Residents Committee Chair we decided that the Red Cross Relief Fund was going to get everything we could raise so it could be put to good use,” she says.

Bupa Foundation Donation

Remarkably, Bupa’s villages, care homes and residents, in the Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and other North Island regions suffered no significant damage during the cyclone, although superhuman efforts were required to get electricity and phones running, and ensure all residents were looked after round the clock.

Recognising the efforts of its people and residents to support each other and those in need, Bupa New Zealand – through the company’s Bupa Foundation – will also contribute $50,000 to the Red Cross Cyclone Relief Fund. Bupa’s Interim Managing Director Julie Sellar says, “Once we were certain we had supported our people and residents in cyclone affected areas, we turned our attention to how else we could help.

“The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle will be long lasting in the Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions and we hope this donation goes some way to supporting those who need it most,” she says.

In addition to the $50,000 donation, Bupa is also matching donations from its employees to the Red Cross Cyclone Relief effort.

Bupa residents supporting those in need

Residents at Bupa Liston Heights Village also made a donation of $1570 to the Red Cross organised by their social committee, and Bupa Windsor Park Care Home residents in Gore knitted hand mitts and crocheted blankets for Bupa Gladys Mary Care Home residents in Napier.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bupa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 