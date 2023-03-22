Upcoming Overnight Closures Between Warkworth And Wellsford

Overnight closures are planned through Dome Valley next week to complete line marking and maintenance works.

There will be a full road closure for five nights (weather dependent) between Sunday 26 March and Thursday 30 March from 9pm to 5am.

This is rescheduled works due to unfavourable weather in February.

Prior to these works, road resurfacing will take place on the southbound lane of State Highway 1 at the Top of the Dome. This work is planned for Thursday 23 March between 8pm and 5am under stop/go traffic controls. Resurfacing of the northbound lane will be completed at this site while the Dome Valley closure is in place as above.

Journey planning

Those travelling between Auckland and Wellsford are advised to use SH16.



During the closure, State Highway 1 will be closed to all traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth. A detour will be in place between Woodcocks Road, West Coast Road, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Road.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

We thank you in advance for your patience an understanding while we undertake these works.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

