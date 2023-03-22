Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ProCare Fresh Minds Supports Community Mental Health Post-Auckland Floods

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: ProCare Foundation

ProCare Fresh Minds, Tāmaki Makaurau’s primary mental health and wellbeing service, has been working with community groups in the West Auckland area to support the mental health of residents during the clean-up after the recent floods and cyclone damage.

While the immediate physical impact of the recent adverse weather events has been noticeable on the homes, roads and infrastructure of our communities, the secondary impacts of leaving individuals homeless, rain-weary, fatigued, and anxious is starting to show through.

In response to these needs, the Regional Emergency Management teams from Te Whatu Ora and Auckland Council worked with ProCare Fresh Minds, Te Whatu Ora – Waitematā, community mental health groups, and NGO agencies to develop a plan to support adults and children alike through this period of stress and anxiety.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “It is amazing to see how communities pull together during difficult times. Helping one another is an empowering move and helps with a feeling of connectedness and creates a sense of control and meaning during difficult times.

“Making sure the team was available to those needing help in a timely manner, while ensuring clinical quality was at the forefront, was no mean feat,” concludes Norwell.

ProCare Fresh Minds’ Clinical Services and Psychologist team responded swiftly to support the Emergency Response Team as needed. ProCare Fresh Minds was involved in the response and attended the Piha Community Hub, where they were available to speak with members of the community on their experiences and work through any presenting issues.

ProCare Fresh Minds Psychologists were also able to proactively reach out and connect with students who may need extra help and are working with schools over the coming weeks, helping children and their whānau as required.

ProCare Fresh Minds Health Improvement Practitioners are also located in a number of General Practices across the Auckland region, ready to support patients who have been affected in some way by these unprecedented weather events.

Dr Tania Wilson, General Manager at ProCare Fresh Minds says: “During stressful or otherwise adverse events, we often find that people cope well at first as they are occupied by dealing with pressing immediate needs of issues such as dealing with insurance, cleaning up their property or supporting their friends and family with practical measures such as food parcels.

“It is in the aftermath, as things calm down that we start to see those distressing feelings catch up. It is important that we take note of these feelings and address them before we let them become overwhelming,” continues Dr Wilson.

Helping children through distressing times

Children need a lot of reassurance. Hearing consistent messaging from their family/whānau and school that together, we can get through, will be comforting.

Listen to their concerns and what matters from their perspective – it may be that they miss their pet, their room or toys, or that they feel scared when it rains. Understanding and acknowledging their feelings will help.

Provide moments of calm through playful expression and family time. Helping children understand that they will be okay with their whānau will help settle jittery nerves.

For adults at distressing times

Notice if you are not coping well and cut yourself some slack. Keep in mind that these are exceptional events and having an emotional reaction can be expected and understandable.

Reach out for additional support – talk with friends and family, or speak to your GP who may be able to connect you with other services.

Take one step at a time, break all the big decisions and life changes down into smaller items that you can manage right now. Keep focused on what you can control and set aside those you cannot.

If someone offers help, accept. It is okay to receive help from others, you don’t need to do it all alone. Have a list of jobs in your phone that would help. Say yes to a friend coming over to clean out the fridge after a power cut, bring in the washing, drop the kids at school, bring over some fresh food and water. Be ready to receive and allow yourself to express your needs in order to have them met.

Where to get help

Speak to your GP or health professional if you are feeling distressed or suffering from anxiety or depression to see what options may be available to you.

  • Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
  • Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
  • Youth services: (06) 3555 906
  • Youthline: 0800 376 633
  • Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
  • Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
  • Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
  • Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
  • Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

 

