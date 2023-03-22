Safety Improvements For Hawthorne Drive, Frankton

Traffic lights and safer pedestrian crossings are on the way for Frankton’s busy Hawthorne Drive, as Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) begins work on safety improvements for the area later this month.

Specifically, the upgrades include installation of traffic lights to better manage two Hawthorne Drive intersections; one set at Red Oaks Drive and the second at Cherry Blossom Drive. The project also includes installation of two raised pedestrian crossings; one crossing Red Oaks Drive from Whakatipu High School and the other crossing Hawthorne Drive near New World supermarket.

QLDC acting General Manager Property and Infrastructure Tony Avery said the work would create a safer environment whether you’re driving, walking or cycling.

“We’ve seen significant growth around the Frankton area over recent years along with changes in the way the Hawthorne Drive area is used. There’s a real mix of things happening out there, from the high school and library to a range of recreational opportunities and accommodation options.

“These intersections are currently very busy so introducing the lights at Red Oaks and Cherry Blossom Drive will reduce the risk of an accident and vastly improve the safety for all road users. Furthermore, raised tables will reduce vehicle speeds and create a more pedestrian friendly environment,” he said.

Work is expected to start on Tuesday 28 March and take two-three months, weather dependent. As with any infrastructure upgrade, there will be disruption while the work is underway. Drivers can expect reduced speed limits, narrow traffic lanes and potential delays. There may be lane closures required at times, this will be communicated well in advance.

Budget for the Hawthorne Drive intersection project is estimated at $1.2m which will receive a subsidy from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. It is also aligned with their Road to Zero Framework which seeks to see a significant reduction in death or serious injury caused by motor vehicles.

© Scoop Media

