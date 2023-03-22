Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Corrupt Former Council Executive And Associate Sentenced To Prison

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

Prison sentences handed down to a corrupt former council executive and his associate today reflect the serious nature of their crime and the widespread harm that can be caused by corruption, says the Serious Fraud Office.

Former Westland District Council Group Manager of District Assets Vivek Goel was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment in the Christchurch High Court today after being found guilty in December 2022 on multiple corruption and deception charges brought by the SFO.

His associate, Amar Singh of ANA Group Limited, was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment after being found guilty of deception, obstructing an SFO investigation and paying $70,000 in bribes in exchange for being awarded a series of asset management contracts valued at almost $500,000.

SFO Director Karen Chang says the sentence is an appropriate reflection of the serious nature of Mr Goel and Mr Singh’s actions.

“Corruption is an insidious crime which is incredibly corrosive if left unchecked. It is important we send a clear message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in our society,” says Ms Chang.

Mr Goel oversaw procurement for council assets and abused his position to ensure a number of contracts were awarded to companies he had relationships with outside of work. He gave advice, helped draft tenders and shared confidential information, while going to great lengths to hide the assistance he was providing. He also received bribes from Mr Singh for his role in awarding Mr Singh’s company asset management contracts.

“This investigation involved some of the most technically complex forensic analysis we’ve undertaken and the skill of our forensics team was absolutely crucial. Our electronic forensic investigators, forensic accountants and investigators analysed significant amounts of evidence to unravel this complex offending,” says Ms Chang.

Contracts affected by Mr Goel’s offending included a contract to upgrade the Kumara and Whataroa Water Treatment Plants which was awarded to Techno Economic Services (TES) NZ.

The company’s sole director was Neha Bubna, who at the time was an Auckland cake decorator with no relevant background experience. She was sentenced to 10 months home detention in February after pleading guilty to one charge of obtaining by deception.

A contract to build a multi-million-dollar Wastewater Treatment Plant at Franz Josef was awarded to Techno Economic Services (TES India). This project did not go ahead and was subsequently subject to an enquiry by the Auditor-General.

“These were critical infrastructure projects which had implications for the health and wellbeing of the local community,” says Ms Chang.

“As New Zealand prepares to rebuild following the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, this is a timely reminder of the importance of having clear internal controls in place around procurement, understanding the forms corruption can take and recognising red flags.

“Our Counter Fraud Centre will continue to work with the public sector to offer support in this area and the SFO will continue to take cases which threaten the wellbeing of New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 