Keep Citizens Advice Bureau

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is encouraging Mayor Wayne Brown and Councillors to rule out defunding the region's Citizens Advice Bureau.

In December, Council officers advised Mayor Wayne Brown that around $2 million could be saved by defunding Auckland CAB. The proposal was included in the Auckland Council’s public consultation document for the 2023/24 annual budget.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says:

“In principle the work of CAB should be funded by central government rather than Auckland ratepayers. But the reality is that $2 million is 0.001% of the Council’s proposed $3.6 billion operational budget.

“Council officers have put this and other unpalatable options on the table to distract from their bloated payroll and overuse of consultants. The fact is that big savings won’t be found by closing CAB and reducing access to community facilities.

“Last year, Auckland Council head office spent $86 million on consultants and contractors. Slash that in half and there would be no need for any of the cuts in social spending that opponents of Wayne Brown are highlighting.”

