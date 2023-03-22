Name Release - Fatal Crash, Lochiel
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died
following a fatal crash on SH6, Lochiel, on Saturday 25
February.
She was Dorothy Violet Roberts, 75, of
Winton.
Police extend their condolences to her family
and
friends.
