Upcoming Overnight Road Works On SH16 From St Lukes To Newton Road

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of upcoming maintenance on State Highway 16 (SH16) from St Lukes to Newton Road on Sunday 26 March between 8pm and 5am and Monday 27 to Thursday 30 March between 9pm and 5am.

A full eastbound closure will be in place, with the SH16 St Lukes eastbound onramp closed.

For traffic travelling to SH1 there will be a signposted detour via Great North Road, Karangahape Road, Pitt Street to Hobson Street on-ramps.

For traffic travelling to the Ports there will be a signposted detour via Great North Road, Karangahape Road, Symonds Street and Grafton Road.

The team will be cutting concrete and carrying out resurfacing activities as part of the North Western Bus Improvement (NWBI) project.

We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding as we complete this work.

