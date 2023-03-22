Upcoming Overnight Road Works On SH16 From St Lukes To Newton Road

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of
upcoming maintenance on State Highway 16 (SH16) from St
Lukes to Newton Road on Sunday 26 March between 8pm and 5am
and Monday 27 to Thursday 30 March between 9pm and
5am.
A full eastbound closure will be in place, with
the SH16 St Lukes eastbound onramp closed.
For traffic
travelling to SH1 there will be a signposted detour via
Great North Road, Karangahape Road, Pitt Street to Hobson
Street on-ramps.
For traffic travelling to the Ports
there will be a signposted detour via Great North Road,
Karangahape Road, Symonds Street and Grafton
Road.
The
team will be cutting concrete and carrying out resurfacing
activities as part of the North Western Bus Improvement
(NWBI) project.
We apologise in advance for any
inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your
understanding as we complete this
work.
