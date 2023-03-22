Hunters Helping Hunters - NZDA Supports Hunters Affected By Cyclone Gabrielle

Charity Event: 10am, Saturday, 25th March at NZDA Hastings Branch Clubrooms

Cyclone Gabrielle has left New Zealand in shock. The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association has three branches in the worst affected areas – Napier, Hastings, and Wairoa.

Members from these branches have suffered significant loss, and while insurance will cover many items, it often devalues sporting goods. This has a direct impact on hunters, who may have spent a lifetime collecting equipment, only to find they now have nothing.

Hunting is a part of New Zealand’s culture and identity. Many people will envisage hunters in the image of Barry Crump, wearing a bush shirt and stubbies, and carrying his trusty .303 rifle. The sport has come a long way since the days of a Good Keen Man, but the challenge of tracking down a wild animal and carrying it home are still the same. Hunters still play a vital role in animal management and, in many areas, wild big game is a staple on the family table.

NZDA members from outside the cyclone affected areas have been asking what they can do to help. With the roar now upon us, we believe that supporting hunters will be critical for sustaining these communities. We have collected donations of hunting and outdoor equipment from our members throughout New Zealand and these will be distributed this weekend via the NZDA Hastings Branch.

All donated items are being offered on a first come first served basis to both NZDA members and hunters from the wider community.

The Hastings Branch Clubrooms will be open from 10.00am, Saturday the 25th March.

NZDA Hastings Branch

1534 Mareaekakaho Rd

Flaxmere, Bridge Pa 4175

The items are strictly equipment and primarily consist of quality, used hunting clothing. Our aim is simply to get you back out in the hills.

© Scoop Media

