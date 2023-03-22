Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Leans Into Crunchy Issues As They Adopt Formal Consultation Document

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Long Term Plan (LTP) sets out the services and projects that Council will provide to the Horowhenua community all the way out to 2041. This year Council proposes making changes to its rates policy, the future of the Levin Landfill and water projects through the Long Term Plan Amendment (LTPA).

At an extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday 22 March 2023, Elected Members voted to formally adopt the LTPA and Annual Plan 2023/24 Consultation Document kicking off the consultation process, with formal community consultation beginning on Monday 27 March 2023 and running through until Monday 1 May 2023.

The inclusion of three waters assets beyond 2024 in the LTPA was met with an adverse, but lawful audit opinion from Audit New Zealand.

Mayor Bernie Wanden reflected on the audit opinion, concluding “while a positive audit opinion is important for our reputation, what we are doing for our community is the most important consideration. I see this LTPA consultation document adoption as the curtain raiser to what will be an intense few months of important community engagement.”

With a Council not afraid to tackle the challenging issues, the first topic for consideration is a rates review.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Council committed last term to undertake a rating policy review to ensure that our rating system is seen to be fair and equitable across all sectors of the community. We know there are significant cost of living pressures for many residents, which sees some households spending 8-9% of their income on rates while some pay just 1-2%. There are differing reasons for this and it is important we understand the community’s views on whether they think the capital value or the land value rating system is best for our District.”

A decision on the Future of the Levin Landfill is the second issue Council is consulting on.

As a district, Horowhenua needs to decide on the Future of the Levin Landfill this financial year. Operations at the Landfill are currently 'suspended' until Council makes a decision.

In 2019, the Levin Landfill Agreement set out a formal review of the Landfill closure date. From November 2021 to the end of January 2022, we consulted with the community on options for closing the Landfill. That consultation process should have offered a broader range of options - not just ones to close the Landfill. It should also have been connected to the Long Term Plan, which would have made it more transparent about the ongoing implications of each option. We are doing that now with the Long Term Plan 2021-2041 Amendment.

Water infrastructure is the third main issue up for consultation. Upgrades across the district’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater networks are needed to keep up with population growth and ensure resiliency against climate change.

In the LTP 2021-2041, Council agreed to invest $121m into drinking water, $171m into wastewater and $29m into stormwater. We spread this work over the next 20 years to align with how much we thought the district would grow, when different pipes needed renewing, and how soon we’d reach the limits for the water and wastewater treatment plants. This also helped make things more affordable for our community.

Two key things have changed. Costs have skyrocketed, and we can’t spread out the work as we thought because our infrastructure will reach capacity sooner than we expected, with some parts coming towards the end of their life.

Key investment includes a raw water reservoir to increase Levin’s drinking water storage capacity, improving the capacity to filter water at our treatment plants, upgrades to our wastewater treatment plants and district-wide stormwater improvements to improve performance, reduce the chance of flooding and make us better able to deal with the effects of climate change.

Further information on all issues and topics, as well as a submission form, can be found in the LTP 2021-2041 Amendment and Annual Plan 2023/24 Consultation Document, which will be available online at www.letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/LTPA from Monday 27 March 2023. Hard copies will also be available from 27 March 2023 at Council's Main Office in Levin, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Shannon Library, Tokomaru Store, Waitārere Beach Four Square and the Manakau Store.

Submissions to the LTPA and Annual Plan close at 4pm on Monday 1 May 2023.

Submitters who wish to speak to their submission will have the opportunity to be heard on 10 & 11 May 2023. Deliberations on all submissions will then take place on 31 May & 1 June 2023. The final LTPA and Annual Plan will be adopted by Council on 28 June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 