Operation Kōtare: Arrest Made In Relation To Firearms Incident

Gisborne Police arrested a 30-year-old man today following a search warrant at a residential address in Gisborne.

The man, who has gang affiliations, has been charged with aggravated burglary, threatening to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges relate to an incident on 18 March where a residential address in Gisborne was broken into and the occupants were threatened with a firearm. No one was injured in the incident.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The man appeared in the Gisborne District Court today.

Police also seized a loaded firearm which was located at the address.

“Police will continue to hold gang members to account for violent actions in our communities,” says Inspector Darren Paki, Operation Kōtare Lead.

“Operation Kōtare is dedicated to making our community safer through strong enforcement tactics, and sustainable prevention actions with our community, Iwi and agency partners.”

© Scoop Media

