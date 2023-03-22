Operation Kōtare: Arrest Made In Relation To Firearms Incident
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 8:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police arrested a 30-year-old man today
following a search warrant at a residential address in
Gisborne.
The man, who has gang affiliations, has been
charged with aggravated burglary, threatening to kill and
unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges relate
to an incident on 18 March where a residential address in
Gisborne was broken into and the occupants were threatened
with a firearm. No one was injured in the
incident.
Enquiries into the incident are
ongoing.
The man appeared in the Gisborne District
Court today.
Police also seized a loaded firearm which
was located at the address.
“Police will continue to
hold gang members to account for violent actions in our
communities,” says Inspector Darren Paki, Operation
Kōtare Lead.
“Operation Kōtare is dedicated to
making our community safer through strong enforcement
tactics, and sustainable prevention actions with our
community, Iwi and agency
partners.”
