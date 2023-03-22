Road Closure, Takanini - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 9:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a fire at a
commercial premises on Great South Road,
Takanini.
Great South Road, between Spartan Road and
Manuroa Road, has been closed.
The southbound motorway
off-ramp at Takanini has also been closed.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate
route.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>