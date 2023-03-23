Council Calls For Feedback On Future Of Wither Hills Farm Park

Council wants your feedback on the future management of the Wither Hills Farm Park.

Consultation on a review of the current management plan begins today and community suggestions on what the management direction of the farm park should look like will help ensure the area best meets the needs of Marlborough residents into the future.

Council’s Assets and Services Committee Chair Councillor David Croad said the Wither Hills Farm Park is an iconic and highly valued backdrop to Blenheim and the surrounding Wairau Valley. “It plays an important role in soil conservation and is a significant recreational asset for our community,” he said.

The current management plan was produced in 2003 and a lot has changed in the last 20 years. More extreme weather events associated with climate change are already being experienced across the district.

Councillor Croad said improving the stability and resilience of this area from floods, erosion, drought and fire remains the primary purpose of the revised management plan.

“Soil conservation has been the priority for the Wither Hills Farm Park area since the 1940s and that won’t change given the significant risks to the Blenheim urban area from severe erosion. However, Council appreciates the park also contributes to the quality of life for the community in a range of other ways which are likely to have evolved from those identified in the 2003 Plan - that’s why we want to know how the community would like this important facility to be used in future,” he said.

You can have your say on the Wither Hills Farm Park Management Plan Review by making a submission online at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

You can also download a submission form from Council’s website, or collect a form from Council’s Blenheim Office, or the Picton Library and Service Centre. Forms must be returned to Councils offices, or posted to Parks Planner, Marlborough District Council, PO Box 443, Blenheim 7240.

Submissions close at 5.00 pm on Thursday 27 April 2023.

Once the draft management plan has been prepared there will be a further opportunity to provide feedback on that document before the revised plan is presented to Council.

© Scoop Media

