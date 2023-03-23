Meet Your 2023 Stratford District Youth Councillors

On Tuesday 7 March 2023 five new Stratford District Youth Councillors were officially sworn in by District Mayor Neil Volzke.

Ellie Brady, Justin Salisbury, Marcus Mottram, Tatjana Hanne, and Emily Orr have joined Zoe Pitcher, Lara Abraham, Lucas Jacobson, Cady Webb, Georgia Payne, Connor Giblin, Achim Hanne, Brooke Hereora, Ciara Staines-Hurley and Victoria Payne to make up the full 15 members of the Stratford District Youth Council for the 2023 year.

District Mayor Neil Volzke highlights the important role of the Stratford District Youth Council and the commitment they’re giving to their district.

“Being involved in the youth council is a great personal development journey and I congratulate everyone who applied,” he says. “It opens doors to many opportunities, both locally and further afield.”

“As elected members we have a really important relationship with the youth council, we like hearing their ideas and viewpoints and encourage them to get out and about in our community to foster feedback and get a good understanding of what our young people want and need in our district.”

“We want to create a place that our young people are proud to call home, and the youth council have a role to play in ensuring we’re doing the right thing for the future of our district.”

In the coming month the youth council will get to know each other more through their team building camp in Te Wera. They’ll jump straight into planning mode for their first community event together, On The Bus being held on Wednesday 19 April – keep an eye on their social media pages for more information.

At their AGM on 5 April 2023, specific roles within the youth council will be decided on. This includes Chairpersons and Secretary and other positions which may come available.

Background:

Stratford District Youth Council has been championing local youth voices and running events for youth since 2003.

The Youth Council is made up of a diverse group of people aged between 12 and 24-years-old who live, work or go to school in the Stratford district.

They meet twice a month in one formal, and one informal meeting to have input into Council activities, build leadership skills and plan future activities that benefit local youth.

To stay up to date with Stratford District Youth Council follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or get in touch with Community Development Officer, Vanessa Fischer on 06 765 6099 or vfischer@stratford.govt.nz

