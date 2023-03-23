Far North Man Sentenced Over Historical Sexual Offending

Northland Police acknowledge the sentencing today of William Richard Cash for historical sexual offending.

The 77-year-old was sentenced to eight and a half year's imprisonment in the Kaikohe District Court this morning for a raft of child sex offences.

First and foremost, Police acknowledge the victims in this matter and the ordeal they have been through.

This was abhorrent offending inflicted on children, who should have been safe with their caregivers and free to enjoy their youth.

Cash has been put before the Court and held accountable for his actions, but we acknowledge that no sentence can ever take back what has happened to the victims in this case.

We will continue to ensure the victims have access to any support they need as they try to move on with their lives.

Police continue to encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault or has matters of concern to report to come forward.

Police take these matters seriously and we will work with them to ensure they can report these matters in confidence.

They can attend their local Police station, or make a report through our 105 phone service.

