Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Consumption Continues To Rise

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Year after year, Kiwis have been quenching their thirst with an ever-increasing amount of water. Consumption in Aotearoa New Zealand has been flowing in one direction – upwards.

Latest findings in the Water Zealand National Performance Review shows that an average property, within regions taking part in the review, now uses 213,000 litres a year.

This is more than our nearest neighbours across the Tasman. Outside of the hot dry states of Perth and Darwin, Australians' average use ranged from 147,000 to 196,000 per property.

Water New Zealand insights and sustainability advisor, Lesley Smith says that over the past five years, water use has grown by four percent.

“While that may not seem a big increase, the reality is that we don’t have a never-ending supply of water and we can’t keep on increasing our water usage without long term consequences.

She says that while an average of 20 percent of drinking water is lost in the pipes before it reaches households, consumers also have a big role to play in reducing wastage.

Knowing how much we use is important.

The NPR findings show that average water use across regions that don’t have water meters is higher than the average across those who charge customers through water metering.

"Reducing water consumption can defer the need to find more water sources through costly capital projects such as building new dams and reservoirs. This helps reduce both carbon emissions and saves ratepayers’ pockets.

“By understanding how much water we use, we can all make better choices and take meaningful steps towards conserving this precious taonga.”

The National Performance Review has been undertaken by Water New Zealand since 2008. It provides an annual performance comparison of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater service provision in New Zealand based on voluntarily supplied information from water utilities. This current NPR covers information provided by just over half of the country’s districts - 33 of New Zealand’s 64 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater service providers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 