Water Consumption Continues To Rise

Year after year, Kiwis have been quenching their thirst with an ever-increasing amount of water. Consumption in Aotearoa New Zealand has been flowing in one direction – upwards.

Latest findings in the Water Zealand National Performance Review shows that an average property, within regions taking part in the review, now uses 213,000 litres a year.

This is more than our nearest neighbours across the Tasman. Outside of the hot dry states of Perth and Darwin, Australians' average use ranged from 147,000 to 196,000 per property.

Water New Zealand insights and sustainability advisor, Lesley Smith says that over the past five years, water use has grown by four percent.

“While that may not seem a big increase, the reality is that we don’t have a never-ending supply of water and we can’t keep on increasing our water usage without long term consequences.

She says that while an average of 20 percent of drinking water is lost in the pipes before it reaches households, consumers also have a big role to play in reducing wastage.

Knowing how much we use is important.

The NPR findings show that average water use across regions that don’t have water meters is higher than the average across those who charge customers through water metering.

"Reducing water consumption can defer the need to find more water sources through costly capital projects such as building new dams and reservoirs. This helps reduce both carbon emissions and saves ratepayers’ pockets.

“By understanding how much water we use, we can all make better choices and take meaningful steps towards conserving this precious taonga.”

The National Performance Review has been undertaken by Water New Zealand since 2008. It provides an annual performance comparison of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater service provision in New Zealand based on voluntarily supplied information from water utilities. This current NPR covers information provided by just over half of the country’s districts - 33 of New Zealand’s 64 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater service providers.

